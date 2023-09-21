Would like to see 10-12% of funding met by public deposits: CEO, LIC HF

Tribhuwan Adhikari, managing director and chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance, an upper-layer, deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC), discussed strategies to reduce non-performing assets (NPAs) in a conversation with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

RBI has recently said NBFC and housing finance companies should lower their dependence on banks for funding. How much of your funds are from banks?



So far, as LIC HF is concerned, only 32 per cent of the borrowings are from banks. We are a deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC). Most of our funding is through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Almost 52-53 per cent of our funding comes through NCD issues. We have been given the mandate to take deposits. Only 5-6 per cent of our funding is through deposits. This is certainly one area which we can explore and push. I would ideally like to see 10-12 per cent of our requirements met by public deposits.

Total disbursement fell in Q1 to about Rs 11,000 cr from Rs 15,000 cr. Both individual home loan segment and project loans declined on a year-on-year basis. What was the reason?



The decline in Q1 disbursements was due to two primary reasons. Firstly, LIC HF underwent a major organisational restructuring, changing from a four-tier structure to a five-tier model. This year, we introduced a new tier called 'cluster offices', positioned between the area office and the back office, to improve servicing standards. Secondly, we underwent a significant technological update, which initially led to some disruptions.

We also expanded our presence by opening 50 new area offices, primarily in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, adding another layer of complexity. The restructuring resulted in considerable manpower redeployment, which took time to settle. We also went in for a major technological update. We went to a new system from our older system which we introduced in 2012. That created some issues. We expect in Q2 there will not be any further disruptions.



What is the loan disbursement projection for the current financial year?

We initially projected a 12-15 per cent growth and continue to maintain that guidance.



The NPA numbers are at an elevated level. What are the measures that you are taking to reduce the number?

As of 30 June, our gross NPA ratio was 4.98 per cent, a figure we consider unacceptable.. As I said, we had a new technology platform, so some of the problem was because of that. We had some issues. Now that is taken care of. We are well positioned. We are concerned with the gross non performing assets (NPAs) numbers. Ideally it should be around 2.7 per cent or maximum 3 per cent.



Yes we were not aggressive on OTS (one time settlement). We have not explored the sale to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) at all. Very recently we have come up with an ARC policy which has been approved by the board. Just this month we had a meeting with ARCs. We are also now pretty much focussed on the OTS route. We have also come out with a special recovery campaign for NPAs, where we are willing to negotiate on the additional interest part. By Q3 we should be nearer to 3 per cent.

LIC Housing Finance’s net interest margin increased substantially in the first quarter. Do you think such levels can be sustained?