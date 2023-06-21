About 40% of SAP's R&D innovations comes from India: India COO Rahul Baheti

How do you plan to achieve your growth targets for the India market?

MNCs today are looking to move parts of their businesses to India, as they look to de-risk and de-concentrate their supply chains and logistics from one region to ‘safer, stable, environments’ such as India—all powered by cloud. Businesses are embracing cloud-driven services and solutions to satisfy business and consumer expectations because of the nation's digital transformation. Large companies such as Air India, Apollo Tyres, Mahindra Group, Tata Motors, Dabur, Asian Paints and others have switched to SAP Cloud in recent years…Sector-wise, we are seeing expansion across all industries, with mid-market businesses in tier-2 and tier-3 locations showing particularly high demand. Due to a boom in investment inflows, digital natives and unicorns have had great success with SAP-led digital transformations. We also see a tonne of potential for cloud in India's public and government sectors.