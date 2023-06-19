Rural demand growing very slowly after signs of revival: Wipro Consumer

“We saw some signs of revival in the October-December quarter, things looked clearly better in January-March… I'm a little cautious now. I won't call it a very robust demand environment, it is growing but at a very slow pace,” Neeraj Khatri, chief executive, Wipro Consumer Care, India and SAARC business told Business Standard in an interview.

While rural demand has started to turn positive, Wipro Consumer Care says it is still lower than expectations.