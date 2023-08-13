We are focussing on growing premium from non-par products: LIC chairman

Life Insurance Corporation of India, under Siddhartha Mohanty who took over as chairman earlier this year, has embarked on an ambitious project for a technology overhaul, which would in turn boost product sales and enhance customer experience. Mohanty also discusses the strategy changes in terms of product mix and distribution, in an exclusive interview with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

What is your projection for new business premium growth for current financial year?

Compared to the industry, our objective is to grow at par with its growth or maybe a little over that. There may be some quarterly ups and downs. Last year, that is FY2022-23, we had a growth of 16.47 per cent in new business premium – which is one of the best in the industry. This year too I am expecting a good growth rate.

What are key strategies to drive this growth?



Post listing, we have taken some directional changes in our approach, particularly in our product mix. Our products are highly par [participatory products] dominated. We are focussing on growing our premium from non-participatory products. In the first quarter, the share of non-par premium to total APE (annualised premium equivalent) is 10.22 per cent as compared to 7.75 per cent for this period last financial year. The first time we have crossed double-digit non-par APE. This helps margins also.

We are also focussing to promote premium from bancassurance channels. Product mix and channel mix are the two areas we are focussing which will give higher growth in business and margins.



What was the reason for decline in new business premium growth in the first quarter?

There were two-three reasons. First, because taxation (tax on high-value insurance products) impact was there in the last quarter of last financial year. Some people preponed their decision; a business that would have come in the first quarter, came in the final quarter of last financial year. That was the reason why our individual business had dipped. In the group insurance business, some big-ticket size receivables were deferred, because employers take a call depending on where interest rates will move etc. So, some decisions were deferred because of which we did not get the payment. In the coming months, all those decisions will come. There will be a good growth rate in the coming months. We are expecting good growth in the festive season.



VNB margins were flat in the first quarter of FY24. Where do you see the margins in the current financial year?

There was some strain on margins across the industry in the first quarter. We had some positives; like VNB margin of 13.6 per cent became 13.7 per cent year-on-year. For the full financial year FY23, we had a VNB margin of 16.2 per cent. There will definitely be higher growth in the current year and will give good margins in the current financial year. Margins will definitely improve for the current financial year as compared to the whole of last year.



What are your plans on the technology front?

On the technology front too, we have taken some big initiatives. We have undertaken a total digital transformation project. When we fully implement this process, everything will be via digital mode. We have also undertaken another customer onboarding project which will be effective from December-January. Today from digital, we are collecting 52 per cent premium.

So, customer onboarding will happen through agents, bancassurance, and digital channels. As a result, not only growth, but profitability will also increase.



LIC has recently launched a new product, Jeevan Kiran. How has been the response?

Jeevan Kiran is a very good product where life risk is covered and also at the end of the policy, the total premium is returned. Virtually it is a risk-free cover because one gets back the total money paid. It is getting good traction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reposed faith in LIC during his speech on the no-confidence motion. How do you see the endorsement?

I express my gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister. His appreciation for LIC is a big shot in the arm. His trust in LIC will reinforce our commitment to creating a sustainable, superior value for all our shareholders. It will boost the morale of LICians, as well as all 1,300,000 agents. We will fulfil our commitments to all our stakeholders.