India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3: Key sessions, speakers to track today

As the India-AI Impact Summit enters its third day on Wednesday, discussions will focus on sovereign AI infrastructure, global adoption challenges, research breakthroughs and policy priorities, with key addresses expected from Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other global AI leaders.

The third day is centred on translating AI ambitions into execution. Conversations will centre around practical issues such as improving trust across the technology stack, strengthening research ecosystems and accelerating adoption in emerging economies.

The day will bring together policymakers, technology firms, researchers and financial sector experts to outline how AI can scale responsibly while strengthening national capabilities.

Sessions to track and key speakers

• Keynote for Research Symposium The keynote will be delivered by Demis Hassabis, CEO and Co-Founder of Google DeepMind, who is expected to speak on global AI research trends, innovation priorities, and the future of advanced AI systems.

• Building Sovereign AI Infrastructure: Empowering citizens, transforming Nations This executive session will bring together technology leaders to discuss the full AI lifecycle, including infrastructure architecture, data and software layers, sovereign AI strategy and industry transformation. Speakers include Calista Redmond, Vice President of Global AI Initiatives at Nvidia, and John Fanelli, VP, Enterprise Software at Nvidia, among others.

• Inaugural session and launch of WG Deliverables This session will outline the broader vision, priorities, and agenda of the summit while presenting key working-group outcomes. Speakers include Ashwini Vaishnaw; S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, among others.

• Boosting AI Adoption in the Global South: Critical Role of Trust Across the AI Tech Stack This discussion will examine how trust frameworks can enable responsible and scalable AI adoption, especially in emerging economies. Speakers include Ria Strasser-Galvis of Anthropic and Terah Lyons, Managing Director and Global Head of AI and Data Policy at JPMorganChase, among others.

• AI in Sustainment: Enhancing operation readiness of military equipment This session will discuss how artificial intelligence can help in managing and maintaining military equipment using data. Key speakers include Maj Gen PS Bindra, VSM, Headquarters Southern Command, Indian Army; Biswajit Biswas of Tata Elxsi; among others. • Engineering the Future: Full-stack AI with Google This session will explain how to build high-performance AI solutions for the Android ecosystem. Experts will talk about designing intelligent applications and using AI tools across the full technology stack. Speakers include Anand Rangarajan, VP, Engineering at Google DeepMind; Prashanth Subrahmanyam, Lead Developer Adoption for Google Cloud in APAC; Aneesha Dhar, Head-India ecosystem for Google Play; among others.

• Aadhaar & AI: The identity paradox

This session will look at how AI brings both benefits and risks to digital identity systems. It will cover issues such as bias, privacy, deepfakes, fraud prevention and ethical AI use. Speakers include Barada Prasad Sabut, Head of Engineering at UIDAI; and Sridhar Dhulipala, Principal Advisor-Design at UIDAI.

What happened on Day 2

The second day of the summit on Tuesday saw government officials, industry leaders, defence experts, and global organisations highlight how AI is moving from experimentation to real-world deployment. Discussions covered India’s $200-billion AI investment target, indigenous defence technologies, agriculture advisory tools and digital governance platforms. Speakers also pointed to adoption gaps, workforce transition challenges, and the importance of trusted, locally built AI systems.