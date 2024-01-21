Global investors willing to pay premium for India story: Manraj S Sekhon

We are positive for emerging markets this year, primarily due to the easing of interest rates in the US. This will drive investors' interest and appetite. As a result, the pressure on currency will also ease. In the last couple of years, most emerging markets have done extremely well, both in terms of economic and market performance, despite the tightening in interest rates. This is a result of the major reforms during the pre-covid period, from taxation to monetary and bankruptcy. The market has recognised the reforms and the stability in currencies. As and when the Fed eases the interest rates, investors will look at emerging markets more constructively.
We remain cautious of China. The economic model has transitioned to be less open and more regulated. The new leadership, which is trying to clean up the economy, has created a lot of uncertainty, while also slowing down the decision-making. For investors, the visibility has gone down and hence the risk premium has gone up. This is why you are seeing low valuations.
There is a perfect storm in India. We can debate on valuations, but global investors' attraction towards India is unlike ever before. The reforms, across taxation, digitisation, banking and bankruptcy is a known story. What is new is that because of challenges elsewhere, you are beginning to see FDI flows coming into India, which was always lacking in the past. The production-linked incentive scheme and the China-plus-one strategy is leading to corporates relocating capacity to India. Though the numbers are low, the trend and trajectory is positive. With China falling out of favour, India is where investors see the demographic and digital dividend apart from the benefits of reforms playing out. Your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has also done a great job of sharing this story with the world.
We have been looking out for difficulties in earnings for some time, but the probability has now gone down. If you look at the growth and inflation forecasts for the US, they have been coming down and going back up. The economy, as western investors like to describe it, is in goldilocks right now. Not too hot, nor too cold. In case the US sees a slowdown, the Fed has the room to ease policy. Geo-political risks are always present, just the sources change.
We see opportunities in Brazil as valuations are cheap. West Asia is of growing interest but the bottom-up opportunities are still scarce in the global context. The interesting thing in West Asia is the spillover. The demand for infrastructure is driving other stories elsewhere. The other area we are excited about is the new economy in north Asia, where themes like electrification of vehicles and green energy are playing out. There are some attractive companies in China, Taiwan and South Korea.
