India has a lot more trust in technology than others: KPMG's Brenda Walker

Brenda Walker, global government sector leader, KPMG International, in an online (Zoom interview) interaction with Ruchika Chitravanshi, speaks of increased engagement with the government on digitisation, decarbonisation, skilling, and cryptocurrencies. Edited excerpts:

How has your engagement with the Indian government increased over the past few years?

The tenacity and speed at which the government has set out goals to be the third-largest economy in the world is causing a lot of positive traction for it and firms like ours -- to bring services that in the past we weren’t asked for. We’re making a lot of investment in our technology, digital play, and everything around artificial intelligence (AI), and working with a lot of our software alliance partners. All of that is coming into play and India is leading the way with aggressive requests from governments. It is not just about manpower but about efficient use of technology.



What are the areas you are working on closely?

The government is seeking more advice and strategic direction on sustainability, ESG (environment, social, governance) goals, and decarbonisation efforts across supply chains in almost all industries. The government is interested in upskilling and training. KPMG’s tourism practice as well as defence-related advice is also among the areas seeing engagement with the government. We are helping the government lay out a really neat education programme. Digital transformation is what they are asking for to up their game in their interactions with the citizens.

We’ve seen the government open its active dialogue with vendors, directly asking for things that before it might have done internally.



What are your observations about India compared to other countries you operate in?

India is becoming a digital hub, a leader in everything they’re doing. They have the technical skills. They have the workforce skills that other countries maybe don’t have the advantage of. I see India moving fast, where some of the other countries are a little slower. In India there’s a lot more trust. India is confident in the technology. It is amazing that in a few short years, most people now have a bank account.

Do you think we are ensuring there are enough safeguards?

India is well aware of the risks related to data privacy, security challenges and the cyber security issues. But I feel that they’re ready where some other governments are going slower. Here a push for a greater economy and bettering all of their citizens’ lives across the country are noticeable.



Are you engaging in AI issues as well?

Not as of now. I think we will be a valuable partner to the government in helping to bring AI capabilities and so I think we’re well positioned as a firm to do that.

What is one common theme across countries as far as your services go?

Anything around improving the internet and adding services and benefits to citizens. Citizens are saying we want to operate and interact with the government online with apps just like we do with other vendors. They can’t do it alone.

For India, as it sets out towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, what are some of the challenges the country needs to prepare for?



There is a risk of lack of a very detailed, organised strategic plan for growth. The key is for the government to have systematic planning -- what sort of infrastructure, both hard and soft, the smart cities initiative; and infrastructure in the digital space.

What would be your suggestion to the government on cryptocurrencies?

They need to set policy guidelines for cryptocurrencies. They can’t let it go rogue. You can’t stop it. And you need to make sure it’s part of your master plan because people will be using it.

What is the extent of India’s geopolitical risks?





Think about where you are located. You're kind of sandwiched between Pakistan and China and then you look at the Red Sea. Those (geopolitical factors) would be a major risk that India has to put front and centre every day.




