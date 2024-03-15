Enough safeguards in place for domestic industry in EV space: R C Bhargava

The government has ensured adequate protection for the domestic automobile industry in the new electric vehicle policy that provides duty concessions to global players setting up manufacturing units in India, says Maruti Suzuki India’s Chairman R C Bhargava in a telephonic conversation with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts:



Do you have any concerns about the government allowing carmakers like Tesla to import their cars having a CIF (cost, insurance and freight) value of $35,000 and above at a lower 15 per cent duty, provided they invest $500 million to set up a manufacturing plant within three years?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

I am very clear — we support any scheme of the government that encourages new investment and new technology to come into the country, and that is what we hope will happen. The government has ensured and put in enough safeguards to protect the domestic industry in the electric vehicle space, which is in its infancy in the country and requires a lot of protection. So negative impact or damage, if any, will be minimal.



Are these safeguards enough?

Of course! By allowing the import of cars worth over $35,000 (CIF value), which is a very small market segment in the ICE (internal combustion engine) space, and even more so in the EV space, the government has given adequate protection. Also, it has restricted the number of cars that can be imported to a minimum, which again won’t impact us.