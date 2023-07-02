No IPO without regulator mandates: MD & CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance

What is driving this market position of No 3, I think first and foremost, we are a very protection-focused player and on protection, we have done some innovations on product in particular. But again, as per IRDAI public data on the retail sum assured, which is a measure of the quantum of protection that we are writing, Tata AIA was #1 in the private sector with a 27% market share in the private sector.

I would just like to clarify that when you look at new business, we are a player which is very focused on retail business. And within retail, when you look at the annualized premium equivalent, last year was a very good year for us where we had about 60% growth on retail AP, and we were number 3 in the industry, and in fact, we are the only non-bank owned player in the top five on this metric.