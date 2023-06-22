'Airlifting parts whenever necessary', says Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Mercedes Benz India has posted strong sales in the first 3 months of 2023 calendar. It has taken two price hikes, and has been launching new products including the SL-55 AMG on Thursday. Speaking to Sohini Das, Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India says how demand has forced it to ask for more CBU allocation from Germany. Edited excerpts.
After a strong first quarter sales, what is the expectation from half-yearly numbers?
Ø In the first quarter (January-March) we had posted record sales (4697 units), clocking 17 percent growth and we will release the half yearly numbers in July. We are confident of posting a double digit growth for our second quarter (April-June). We are hopeful that we will continue our double digit growth rate for the full year. This should be another record year for us; last year was already the best ever year for us in our history (15822 units).
You have been focusing on top-end-vehicles. What is the strategy going forward?
Ø The composition of sales is very promising – about 25 percent of our sales come from the top end vehicles (TEVs) which include our super-luxury cars. We will do ten launches in the year and the majority of them will be in TEV range. We started the year with an E Cabriolet, launched the GT-63 AMG, and then the A-45 and the G-Wagon; and today the SL-55 AMG. We are on track and fully committed to the market. We are happy that we are able to push the TEV segment and have a dominant share there.
Is there a slowdown in entry level car sales for you?
Ø For the entry level luxury cars segment, we are driven by our product availability. The GLC which is the largest selling product in our portfolio is not available from January till date. We will come up with a new GLC in the third quarter of the year. The A Class was not available for two months in a year because we had phase out and now we have a new face-lift. These things have caused some aberrations in that segment in the beginning of the year, but I think in the second half we should see some improvement there with these two products available. But, fundamentally, our strategy is to focus on the TEVs. When we look at entry level products from our stable, our products are more expensive because our products are more mature. We don’t have entry level options. Our focus is on higher products even if it is more expensive.
You have started the production ramp up. How is it helping to clear the backlog?
Ø We have started second shift production at our plant, and the second quarter numbers should reflect that. The order bank has reduced to 3500 now from the 5000 odd order bank when we started the year. With the second shift our capacity has not doubled, but it has increased a bit. One of the constraints is availability of parts. If we had parts supply, we could have even started a third shift. The supply chain has improved; it’s working, but there is some way to go. We are air-lifting parts whenever necessary.
So, are supply chain issues driving up costs?
Ø We did two price hikes this year – a 2-4 percent hike in January and another up to 5 percent jump in April. This is primarily driven by rupee depreciation vis-à-vis the euro, and rise in input costs – supply chain being one of them, air-lifting components – everything.
What about CBUs – are you asking for more allocation from Germany?
Ø For completely built units (CBUs) we have had challenges – imagine telling a G Wagon customer that his car will be available in 2025. We have a two year waiting period for the G-63 AMG. That is the reason we were able to secure additional allocation for the G-400 and that is a variant of the G. We customized it into an adventure edition, and now we are offering it to the customer. Same for the SL class – even before the launch we had 30 cars bookings. CBU wait period is between 6 months to two years. Some completely knocked down (CKD) cars like the C- class and the A-class are available now because of the increased production – but some CKD models have a wait period of 5-6 months like the GLS etc.
Eyeing 25% sales from EVs by 2027 – can you tell us about your strategy there?
Ø We have started from the top-end cars for our EVs, and not localized an entry level car. We have an EQS and an EQB. We are not in a hurry to come down below to a Rs 40-50 lakh bracket for our EVs. But we are still committed that in the next three years 25 percent of our sales will be EVs. We will launch a few more products. We are happy with EQS which also has a few months wait period.