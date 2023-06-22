'Airlifting parts whenever necessary', says Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

You have started the production ramp up. How is it helping to clear the backlog?

Ø For the entry level luxury cars segment, we are driven by our product availability. The GLC which is the largest selling product in our portfolio is not available from January till date. We will come up with a new GLC in the third quarter of the year. The A Class was not available for two months in a year because we had phase out and now we have a new face-lift. These things have caused some aberrations in that segment in the beginning of the year, but I think in the second half we should see some improvement there with these two products available. But, fundamentally, our strategy is to focus on the TEVs. When we look at entry level products from our stable, our products are more expensive because our products are more mature. We don’t have entry level options. Our focus is on higher products even if it is more expensive.