'We need to go for root cause analysis instead of testing cough syrups'

Did you face any apprehension among buyers when you visited Africa recently?

Last financial year India exported $25.4 bn worth of pharmaceutical products, registering a growth of 3.25 per cent. For the current fiscal, we have data for April and May – in April there has been a 10.45 per cent growth which is the highest in the recent past for a month. However, in May the growth slipped, clocking only a 0.78 per cent year-on-year growth. When both months are taken together, there is a growth rate of 5.1 per cent so far this year. I am expecting that in FY24 our Pharma exports will touch $28 bn or so. The general growth rate is around 5 per cent or so. We have seen good growth in the US and European markets. This financial year there is a 10.47 per cent growth in the US market and Brazil has also recorded 29.2 per cent growth; from a negative growth last year, the UK too has now recorded a 12.58 per cent growth rate. The problem has been the African region where the exports have shown a negative growth last year – down by about 5-6 per cent. This year there is a growth of 4.9 per cent compared to the same period of last year (April-May) in the African region. Last year the reasons behind the African region not doing well in terms of exports are a reduction in spending by NGOs (who buy our HIV, TB and malaria drugs for the region), economic and political crises in some of the countries in the region, and also inventory build-up from excess buying during the Covid19 period. Africa has a 14 per cent share of India’s exports. So, it’s an important market.