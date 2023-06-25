I see generative AI as a helper, regulation is needed: Salesforce India CEO

Q. What impact do you see generative AI and ChatGPT having on businesses, including the information technology (IT) industry?

When veteran banker ARUNDHATI BHATTACHARYA was appointed chairperson and chief executive officer of Salesforce India in 2020, one of her first tasks at the tech giant was to set up company systems on her home computer, all by herself. This showcases her passion to learn new things. These days, Bhattacharya and her husband are testing various features of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that uses natural language processing to create humanlike conversational dialogue. “My husband gives it a topic and asks it to write a poem. Sometimes they are good, but there are a number of times where I end up laughing my guts off, because it is either not correct or uses words that you wouldn’t use,” said Bhattacharya. At an enterprise level, she expects generative AI and ChatGPT to change the future of work. Bhattacharya told Peerzada Abrar in a video interview that she sees the technology as an assistant and a helper to workers, rather than taking away their jobs. Edited excerpts: