The story, the actor and the budget have to work for theatres: Shiv Chanana

'From 2016 onwards we have become more serious about making films'

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
Premium
The story, the actor and the budget have to work for theatres: Shiv Chanana

4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
The Rs 2,372-crore (FY22 revenue) T-Series is India’s largest music company and the biggest channel on YouTube globally. At roughly Rs 700 crore in revenue from films, it is now being counted among the top film studios too with hits like Hindi Medium (2017), Kabir Singh (2019) and Tanhaji (2020) under its belt. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Shiv Chanana, senior vice-president, films, on what the business means for the music label. Edited excerpts:
T-Series has been making films since founder Gulshan Kumar’s times. What has changed?
From 2016 onwards we have become more serious about making films. We made about seven films in that year. We wanted to produce a lot of films because then the backbone of the music business is with us. (Film music forms roughly 70 per cent of all music sales in India). We changed over to the studio model because we realised that we can’t make all the films ourselves. Therefore, we sta

Topics :T-seriesQ&A

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

