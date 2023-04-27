Home / Companies / Interviews / 'We will be EPS-accretive soon', says GCPL MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati

'We will be EPS-accretive soon', says GCPL MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati

'This acquisition allows us to complement our business portfolio and growth strategy with the under-penetrated categories'

Sharleen Dsouza
'We will be EPS-accretive soon', says GCPL MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on Thursday announced the acquisition of the consumer products business of Raymond Consumer Care (RCCL), a subsidiary of Raymond, in an all-cash deal of Rs 2,825 crore. After announcing the acquisition, SUDHIR SITAPATI, managing director and chief executive officer, GCPL, in a press conference sheds light on the acquisition. Edited excerpts:
What is the reason behind this acquisition?
We’re constantly building strong capability, especially marketing and market development wherewithal. In terms of portfolio, India is by far the most attractive. We’ve got a large salience for soaps — an otherwise sluggish category.

Topics :Godrej Consumer ProductsGCPLQ&A

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

