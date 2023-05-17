Valuation discomfort not as acute as it was 6 months ago: Prashant Khemka

The weight of each sector in our portfolios is a result of company-specific stock selection. It's a result of this strategy that we have found very attractive investment opportunities in private sector financials.

First let me caveat that chasing sectors which have reported strongest earnings is not always the right strategy for outperformance. The market generally knows it already and hence it's usually priced-in. For example, with the onset of Covid three years back, pharma companies did well initially as they were reporting the strongest earnings growth. Most investors expected them to continue doing the same but that did not happen. And by the same logic, the opposite is also true for those sectors that may have reported poor results. This is one reason why we do not take a top down view on sectors.