Semiconductor chip prices are up 50%: Bajaj Auto EV head Eric Vas

In the electric two-wheeler business, this churn is even higher because every other company is trying to poach. "Who are the people that are training? If I may say so, it is the traditional OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) that are doing most of the training. I am certainly training. I know TVS spends a lot of time on training. I think Ather to some extent is doing it. The rest are just poaching," Vas mentioned.

He said that the automobile industry has always had a high churn of employees. "You go to an automobile showroom now, and you go back after one year, and you will find that all the people have changed. The situation in the workshop is a little better, but even it observes a high churn of employees. So, a 20-25 per cent churn in a workshop is normal in the two-wheeler industry," he noted.