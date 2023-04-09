Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

He said Legrand is planning to expand in the country, doubling down on investments and hiring about 500 people this year as well as make acquisitions

French electrical and digital infrastructure major Legrand is planning to expand in the country, says Benoît Coquart, chief executive officer (CEO) of the group. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Coquart said Legrand is doubling down on investments and hiring about 500 people this year. It also plans to make acquisitions in India. Edited excerpts: How do you view the global macroeconomic