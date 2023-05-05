Home / Companies / Interviews / Our renewables will be equal to coal by 2050: NTPC Green Energy CEO

Our renewables will be equal to coal by 2050: NTPC Green Energy CEO

Target that we have set is 60 gigawatts (Gw) of renewables by 2032. The broader objective is that our renewables should be as large as or close to our coal-based portfolio by 2050 - Bhargava

S Dinakar
Premium
Our renewables will be equal to coal by 2050: NTPC Green Energy CEO

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy chief executive officer (CEO) Mohit Bhargava, in an interview with S Dinakar, says India’s biggest generator is aiming to dramatically increase renewables portfolio to match that of coal-fired power. During Bhargava’s tenure, NTPC set a benchmark of the lowest tariff in India by winning a solar bid for Rs 1.99 / kWh. Edited excerpts:
How does NTPC see itself as a clean power generator, given its past as India’s biggest supplier of coal-based power?
The target that we have set is 60 gigawatts (Gw) of renewables by 2032. The broader objective is that our renewables should be as large as or close to our coal-based portfolio by 2050.

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

