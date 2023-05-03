Home / Companies / Interviews / Rural demand has come back, but El Nino a worry: Adani Wilmar MD & CEO, CFO

Rural demand has come back, but El Nino a worry: Adani Wilmar MD & CEO, CFO

'In the commodity business, it is volume that matters. We have grown 16 per cent annually'

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Adani Wilmar expects demand to look up with interest rates and inflation on a leash and rural demand sputtering to life. After announcing its 2022-23 January-March quarter results, ANGSHU MALLICK, managing director and chief executive officer, and SHRIKANT KANHERE, chief financial officer, speak exclusively to Edited excerpts:
When do you see top-line growth returning? 
Angshu Mallick: In the commodity business, it is volume that matters. We have grown 16 per cent annually. We have grown volumes by 5 million tonnes (mt). The turnover has not gone up because edible oil prices have not gone up. Our overall volume and market share of food has gone up. Also, our retail distribution has increased. 

Topics :Adani WilmarFMCG companiesCommodity

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

