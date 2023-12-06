1 mn new customers likely to shop from 2,300,000 styles at Myntra EORS sale

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra expects 1 million new customers to shop during its 19th edition End of Reason Sale (EORS). The sale event, which is geared to commence on the 9th of December, with early access for Myntra Insiders (members of Myntra’s loyalty program) starting on the 8th of December, would feature over 2,300,000 products across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle from over 6000 renowned international, domestic, and D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands.

“With about 1 million new customers expected to visit the platform during this shopping extravaganza, the event will see great offerings by brands across categories,” said Neha Wali, Head of Growth and Revenue, Myntra. “These include Indian wear, beauty, travel, footwear, home, and western wear.”

Several brands are expected to witness high traction. Some of them include Jack & Jones, Lakme, Rare Rabbit, Boat, Wildcraft, OnePlus, Mango, Forever 21, and Roadster, among others.

With the onset of the wedding season, the platform has elevated its wedding offerings, with collections from top designer brands like Masaba, Tarun Tahiliani, and Twamev. Top fashion trends for various occasions including haldi, sangeet, cocktail parties, and bachelorettes. Some of the in-trend styles of the wedding season selection, which has over 2 lakh styles for women, include Printed Fusion Lehengas, Pastel Lehengas, Ready to wear Sarees, Layered co-ords, etc. Shoppers can access a wide range of over 4.5 lakh styles in the Indian wear category on Myntra, from brands such as Anouk, Biba, W, and designer labels like Koskii and Suta.

As people look forward to the upcoming holiday season, they can also have access to fashionable trolleys and travel accessories. These include bags and backpacks and pouches and slay in their ‘airport looks’. To cater to the rise in demand for travel gear, Myntra has scaled its luggage, travel, and accessories offerings this year with over 2000 new and trendy collections from leading international, homegrown, and D2C brands.

For winter essentials, customers for the first time will have over 2000 Shawl options, coats, in addition to velvets attires with Indian designs that can also be added to the wedding ensembles.

EORS-19 will also feature a thriving watches and wearables category related to wedding season gifts.

During EORS-19, the beauty and personal care category will feature over 90,000 products from 1500 global, domestic, and D2C brands. Myntra Beauty has expanded its offerings by over 4 times since 2020, introducing over 50 international brands. The selection is designed to cater to specific consumer needs and niche preferences while continuing to attract interest from both metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas.

Myntra said its vast network of thousands of delivery partners will cater to 19000 pin codes, serving as an important part of ensuring smooth and effective delivery to the customers. Under this model, the Kirana partners get an additional source of income, owing to the increased scale of orders during EORS. Myntra will also efficiently utilise all its Forward Distribution Centres (FDCs) for a smoother, hassle-free delivery process during and after EORS.

Elements:

December being the season for weddings, parties and travel, in addition to winter, EORS will have season’s trendy offerings catering to these themes

400 Myntra Minis with over 75 popular creators are also being planned to inspire the looks of shoppers this season

EORS deliveries are set to be undertaken by a network of thousands of Kirana partners, providing them with an additional source of income

Over 8 million loyal customers of Myntra will have Early Access to EORS offers from 8th December