1Point1 Solutions inks $33.37 mn deal to acquire Netcom contact centre firm

1Point1 Solutions, a provider of AI-led business process management (BPM) solutions on Monday announced it is acquiring Costa Ricaheadquartered Netcom Business Contact Center for $33.37 million transaction value.

The acquisition is targeted for completion by March 31, 2026.

The total transaction value for the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership is $33.37 million, comprising an upfront payment of $25.41 million and an estimated earn-ouat of $8.25 million, subject to post-closing adjustments linked to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) performance and excess working capital, according to a release.

Additional transaction-related costs are estimated at about $1 million.

"The acquisition is expected to nearly double 1Point1's FY' 27 topline marking a significant step in advancing the company's inorganic growth strategy," it said.