1Point1 Solutions inks $33.37 mn deal to acquire Netcom contact centre firm

The total transaction value for the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership is $33.37 million, comprising an upfront payment of $25.41 million and an estimated earn-ouat of $8.25 million

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals
Representational image. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
1Point1 Solutions, a provider of AI-led business process management (BPM) solutions on Monday announced it is acquiring Costa Ricaheadquartered Netcom Business Contact Center for $33.37 million transaction value.

The acquisition is targeted for completion by March 31, 2026.

The total transaction value for the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership is $33.37 million, comprising an upfront payment of $25.41 million and an estimated earn-ouat of $8.25 million, subject to post-closing adjustments linked to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) performance and excess working capital, according to a release.

Additional transaction-related costs are estimated at about $1 million.

"The acquisition is expected to nearly double 1Point1's FY' 27 topline marking a significant step in advancing the company's inorganic growth strategy," it said.

It aims to accelerate company's evolution into high-growth global organisation, while deepening domain expertise in banking and financial services through an AI-first, human-intelligence-led customer experience and BPM model, the release added.

Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director, 1Point1 Solutions, said: "The acquisition of Netcom strengthens our North, Central and Latin America footprint and expands our BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) presence across continents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :mergeracquisitionNews

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

