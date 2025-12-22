Motilal Oswal Alternates invests $72 million in Sensa Core, minority stake

Motilal Oswal Alternates has invested $72 million in Hyderabad-based Sensa Core Medical Instrumentation, acquiring a minority stake in the medical devices company.

What does Sensa Core make and where does it operate?

Founded in 2006, Sensa Core operates in the design, development, manufacturing and distribution of specialised in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices. The company is a key player in the electrolyte analyser segment and has a presence across more than 40,000 hospitals and diagnostic laboratories in India. It also exports products to over 78 countries. In addition to electrolyte analysers, Sensa Core manufactures glucometers and haemoglobin meters, and has recently expanded into arterial blood gas analysers.

Where are Sensa Core’s manufacturing facilities located? Sensa Core operates a manufacturing facility at Hyderabad’s Export Promotion Industrial Park in Pashamylaram. The company is also in the process of commissioning a new manufacturing unit at the Medical Device Park in Sultanpur, Hyderabad, aimed at expanding capacity and supporting the development of new products. Who founded Sensa Core and what changes after the deal? The company was founded by Ravi Kumar Meruva, who has over 30 years of experience in electrochemistry, system design and applied medical technology. Following the transaction, Meruva will continue as managing director of the company.