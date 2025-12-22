Emcure targets pan-India obesity market with Poviztra semaglutide

Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it sees its newly launched semaglutide brand Poviztra as a long-term branded opportunity in India’s fast-evolving obesity and cardiometabolic therapy market, even as price competition in the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) segment intensifies.

How is price competition changing the GLP-1 market in India?

This comes days after Novo Nordisk cut prices of its imported weight-loss drug Wegovy, narrowing the gap with locally marketed alternatives ahead of the semaglutide patent expiry next year.

What is Poviztra and how is it priced compared to Wegovy?

Poviztra, which Emcure exclusively distributes and commercialises in India under a partnership with Novo Nordisk, is priced at ₹8,790 per month (four weekly doses) for the starter dose, about 19 per cent lower than Wegovy’s current 0.25 mg price of ₹10,850, according to the company.

Why does Emcure want Poviztra to be a pan-India product? Emcure said the pricing strategy reflects its intent to expand reach across India rather than pursue a narrow, metro-centric play. “Our goal is to take this product to all parts of India, keeping affordability and accessibility in mind,” said Satish Mehta, chief executive officer and managing director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, emphasising that Poviztra is the innovator molecule, not a biosimilar or generic, backed by over a decade of global clinical and real-world evidence. How large could the obesity opportunity be, according to Emcure? The company views obesity treatment as a structural, long-term opportunity. “This is not a volume-only access play. Obesity is a massive and growing problem. Estimates suggest this market could become a billion-dollar opportunity in India by 2030,” Mehta added.

What does Emcure’s partnership with Novo Nordisk cover and what is the manufacturing plan? Emcure described its arrangement with Novo Nordisk as a long-term partnership. There are no immediate plans for local manufacturing or fill-finish in India, with the current focus on building the brand and expanding reach. How is the company addressing supply concerns? On supply constraints, the company said Novo Nordisk has taken proactive steps globally to address capacity issues. “India is a very important market for Novo in metabolic and obesity care. Capacity planning has been factored into the launch strategy,” Vikas Thapar, president, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said while declining to share specific import volume numbers at this early stage.

How does Emcure plan to compete against Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic? With Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro gaining traction and Novo’s own Wegovy and Ozempic present in the market, Emcure said its differentiation lies in distribution depth and therapeutic reach, rather than just price. How many people will Emcure deploy for Poviztra and which specialties will it focus on? The company plans to deploy over 1,000 field personnel initially for Poviztra, out of its 5,000-plus domestic sales force, with a focus on cardiology, women’s health and internal medicine, alongside endocrinology. Will GLP-1 demand spread beyond metros? “There is room for multiple brands. Even today, the market is barely scratching the surface,” Thapar said, noting that Emcure’s strength in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities was a key reason Novo chose it as a local partner.

Emcure expects demand for GLP-1 therapies to extend beyond large urban centres, driven by rising awareness and social media influence. “This will not remain a metro-only product. With education and awareness, we expect uptake even in smaller cities,” Mehta said. What awareness initiatives is Emcure rolling out? To support this, Emcure has launched a consumer awareness initiative under the ‘Winning Over Obesity’ platform, alongside doctor education programmes. How does Emcure view the post-patent environment for semaglutide? While acknowledging future price erosion as generics enter post-patent expiry, Emcure believes innovator-backed brands with strong clinical data will continue to command trust.