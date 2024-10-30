Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / 2 Adani cos sign pacts with MSEDCL to supply 6,500 MW power to Maharashtra

2 Adani cos sign pacts with MSEDCL to supply 6,500 MW power to Maharashtra

In a regulatory filing, Adani Power Ltd said it has signed an agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to supply nearly 1,500 MW of power

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
File Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 8:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two Adani Group firms -- Adani Power and Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Five Limited -- will supply about 6,500 MW of power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company as part of agreements.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Power Ltd said it has signed an agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to supply nearly 1,500 MW of power.

"Adani Power Limited has entered into a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) for supply of 1,496 MW (net) for a period of 25 years with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)," it said.

In a separate filing, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Five Limited has entered into power purchase agreements with MSEDCL for supply of 5,000 MW of solar power.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani Power Q2 results: Net profit declines 50% to Rs 3,297.52 crore

Q2 results today: Airtel, Adani Power and BHEL among 168 to post earnings

JSW Energy outbids Adani Power for KSK Mahanadi with Rs 15,985 crore offer

Here's why Adani Power share price is buzzing in trade on October 24

Adani, Jindal Power among bidders for Sinnar Thermal Power takeover

Topics :Adani Powerrenewable energyAdani Group

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story