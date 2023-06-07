Home / Companies / News / 2 entities offload Deepak Fertilisers shares for Rs 131 cr via open market

2 entities offload Deepak Fertilisers shares for Rs 131 cr via open market

The shares were offloaded in the range of Rs 548.42-550.57 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 131.46 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 entities offload Deepak Fertilisers shares for Rs 131 cr via open market

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two entities on Wednesday offloaded shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals for Rs 131 crore through open market transactions.

The entities are SmallCap World Fund Inc and Anirudh Damani.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc sold 23,54,000 shares, amounting to 1.86 per cent stake in Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals.

Also, Damani disposed of 42,943 shares in the firm, as per the data.

The shares were offloaded in the range of Rs 548.42-550.57 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 131.46 crore.

Post the latest transaction, SmallCap World Fund's shareholding has been reduced to 3.08 per cent from 4.94 per cent (as per March 2023) equity in the firm.

Meanwhile, Damani bought 8,70,743 shares at an average price of Rs 548.45 apiece of the company.

On Wednesday, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals gained 1.56 per cent to close at Rs 568 per piece on the NSE.

Also Read

Deepak Fertilisers Q3 net up 40% to Rs 252 cr, revenue rises to Rs 2,754 cr

Deepak Fertilisers' Q4 profit after tax declines 9% to Rs 257 crore

Morocco plans to sell India 1.7 mn tonnes of phosphate fertilisers in 2023

Emissions from manure, synthetic fertilisers could be cut by 80%: Study

Promoter share pledge rises to 1.61% in October-December quarter

BSNL market share fails to find signal despite improving balance sheet

4x4 war goes off-road: Maruti's Jimny has foot on lifestyle SUV throttle

Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,961-crore loans on May 31

CCI clears General Atlantic's additional 4.04% stake buy in Acko Tech

Women employees attrition races past men at TCS as work-from-home ends

Topics :Deepak Fertilisers & ChemicalssharesFertilizers

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story