Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY 24, Adani tells banks



The group had earned an Ebitda of Rs 57,299 crore in the previous fiscal year ending March 2022.

The Adani group is expected to report a 20 per cent rise in its earning before interest, tax, and depreciation at Rs 61,200 crore for the year ended March 2023, per a note submitted by the group to the lenders recently.



When contacted, a company official said there is no material refinancing risk and near-term liquidity requirement as there is no near-term significant debt maturity outside the credit envelope. "International and domestic rating agencies have affirmed ratings across the portfolio signifying high quality underlying credit quality," the official said.

The group's gross debt was Rs 2.27 trillion as of March 31 this year and it has projected not to take any additional debt till it brings down its existing debt. The net debt for the financial year ending March 2023 was projected at Rs 1.95 trillion after it repaid debt worth Rs 23,590 crore during the financial year ended March 2023, per the note submitted to the lenders and regulators on the future projections recently.



Since the report, the group sold stakes in four companies and prepaid debt worth $3 billion with the proceeds. The Adani group shares came under a bear attack on January 23 this year after a New York-based short-seller Hindenburg accused the group of market manipulation. The group denied the allegations while calling out the conflict of interest of Hindenburg as the short-seller had taken positions in the group's debt listed overseas.



All the group stocks have recovered by 47 per cent since the lows reached in February end.

In the presentation, the group said the value of total gross assets was Rs 3.91 trillion as of March this year. The group informed banks that it has consistently diversified its long-term debt portfolio and reduced its exposure to banks by using other sources of capital.

During the meetings, the lenders have reaffirmed their commitments to the group saying they will continue to lend to companies which are backed by stable cash flows.

As of March 31, the company's debt exposure consisted of 39 per cent in bonds, 29 per cent to global international banks and 32 per cent with Indian banks and local NBFCs.



Adani forex policy embeds the entire exchange cost and provides 220 basis points of built-in buffer in the maturing facilities which are coming up for repayment over the next few years.

The group informed bondholders that their dollar-denominated debt is hedged, with an approximate average interest cost of about 5-6 per cent. The recent rise in interest rates overseas has had a minimal impact on debt cost and debt servicing as most of the ECB debt is of a fixed rate.



"While doing so, the companies have consistently delivered, with a strong cash flow generation profile, underpinned by the long-term contractual framework for the projects, as well as a robust asset base," the note said.

On its growth plans, the group said its portfolio companies have a track record of successfully executing marquee large-scale projects in the infrastructure and utility space.