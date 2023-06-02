Home / Companies / News / 360 One Asset Management raises Rs 2,130 cr for latest private credit fund

360 One Asset Management raises Rs 2,130 cr for latest private credit fund

The fund will lend to financially solvent companies and will now take exposure to distressed situations. It has a lifespan of three years

BS Web Team New Delhi
360 One Asset Management raises Rs 2,130 cr for latest private credit fund

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

360 One Asset Management Ltd (formerly called IIFL Asset Management Ltd) on Friday announced the closure of its fourth private credit fund by raising over Rs 2,130 crore, the firm's largest fund till date. It is more than twice the size of its earlier fund of Rs 1,000 crore.
The fund was launched with its initial target of Rs 1,500 crore. The fund witnessed participation from corporate treasuries, family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and domestic financial institutions.

"With the closure of this fund, the assets under management (AUM) of the private credit strategy under 360 ONE Asset is inching close to $1 billion and it aims to achieve this milestone in 2023-24," the company said.
"Strong investor sentiment has propelled record fundraising in India-focused funds, and 360 One Asset's success in closing its fourth private credit fund at such a scale underscores the long-term promise of India's private credit story, our strong track record in the private credit asset class and our experienced fund team. We are excited about growing the private credit space in India and are well-positioned as a firm to capitalise on the opportunities in this market," said Karan Bhagat, founder, managing director (MD), and chief executive officer (CEO) of 360 One WAM Ltd.

The fund will lend to financially solvent companies and will now take exposure to distressed situations. It has a lifespan of three years.
"In India, the private credit asset class is becoming attractive and seeing significant traction as it is a resilient asset class that provides access to bespoke investment opportunities, optimal portfolio diversification and enhanced risk-adjusted returns," said Aakash Desai, CIO and head of Private Credit at 360 ONE Asset.

 

Also Read

360 ONE acquires controlling stake in Mumbai Angels, announces 2 new funds

UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Janus Henderson further downgrades PharmEasy valuation to $ 2.7 billion

Twitter's trust and safety head, Ella Irwin quits amid drama over film

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

Zuckerberg introduces Meta Quest 3 ahead of Apple's rumoured VR headset

Tata Elxsi to use blockchain to monitor driver behaviour; partners Cultos

Topics :IIFL Wealth ManagementCredit fundsWealth ManagementBS Web ReportsCompanies

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story