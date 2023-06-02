Home / Companies / News / Twitter's trust and safety head, Ella Irwin quits amid drama over film

Twitter's trust and safety head, Ella Irwin quits amid drama over film

In yet another high-profile exit, Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, has resigned amid ongoing drama over a film.

IANS San Francisco
Twitter's trust and safety head, Ella Irwin quits amid drama over film

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In yet another high-profile exit, Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, has resigned amid ongoing drama over a film.

She joined Twitter in June 2022 and was appointed as head of trust and safety in November, replacing Yoel Roth who resigned after Elon Musk took over.

According to reports, her departure coincides with the platform's ongoing challenges in retaining advertisers, primarily due to concerns from brands about their association with inappropriate content.

Conservative outlet the Daily Wire claimed on Thursday that Twitter "cancelled a deal" for them to make its film, 'What is a Woman?' available on the micro-blogging platform for free.

"Twitter cancelled a deal with @realdailywire to premiere 'What is a Woman?' for free on the platform because of two instances of misgendering," posted Jeremy Boreing, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Daily Wire.

Musk replied: "This was a mistake by many people on Twitter. It is definitely allowed. Whether or not you agree with using someone's preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws."

Boreing commented: "Our hope is that Twitter remains a place where we are free to do so."

While it's not clear that the Irwin situation is connected, she likely would have been involved in the decision to label the video, "which is currently igniting a firestorm among conservative and anti-transgender Twitter users who see Musk as a reliable ally", reports The Verge.

--IANS

na/ksk/

Also Read

Committed to security of diplomatic facilities, says US condemning attack

Twitter suspends Indian microblogging site Koo's account, bans Mastodon

US to probe Twitter for breaking laws following lawsuit from ex-employees

Microblogging platform Twitter to shut down newsletter tool Revue in 2023

Twitter stops writers from retweeting, liking or replying to Substack links

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

Zuckerberg introduces Meta Quest 3 ahead of Apple's rumoured VR headset

Tata Elxsi to use blockchain to monitor driver behaviour; partners Cultos

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Info Edge initiates forensic audit in Rahul Yadav's start-up 4B Networks

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterSocial Media

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story