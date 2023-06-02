

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's overall cargo volumes jumped 16 per cent to 68.5 MMT. "Growth observed across most ports and all three cargo segments," the company said. Its container segment saw a 24 per cent rise in volumes in the first five months of the year as compared to last year. The dry bulk and liquids and gas segments saw a jump of 12 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. In May, the total cargo handling at the ports controlled by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) rose 19 per cent to 36 MMT as compared to May last year, the company said in a filing on Friday.



Last month the company said that it would pay $130 million of its debt early after nearly $413 million worth of debt being tendered for early payment. The YTD rail volumes also jumped 25 per cent to 93,000 TEUs.