Home / Companies / News / 3G Capital, Singapore's GIC seek CCI nod to acquire Skechers

3G Capital, Singapore's GIC seek CCI nod to acquire Skechers

Investment firm 3G Capital and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire footwear and apparel company Skechers.

cci
Upon completion of the transaction, the company's common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and Skechers will become a private company. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Investment firm 3G Capital and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire footwear and apparel company Skechers.

"The proposed transaction is an indirect acquisition of all the outstanding shares and sole control of the Target by affiliates of investment funds managed by 3G Capital partners LP (3G Capital), ie, the acquirers (Beach Acquisition Co Parent, LLC and Beach Acquisition Merger Sub, Inc)," a notice submitted with the CCI on June 26 stated.

GIC has also sought clearance from the competition watchdog to invest capital, to be utilised to partly finance the proposed transaction.

After the completion of the transaction, GIC Investment will be entitled to certain rights in Skechers. 

The parties said the proposed transaction meets the thresholds specified under section 5(a)(i)(A) of the Competition Act, 2002 and is being notified pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger on May 4, 2025 executed by and between the acquirers and target.

They (parties) stated that the relevant market definition may be left open for the purposes of the proposed transaction by 3G Capital and GIC Investment will not not likely to cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India.

In May this year, Skechers USA, Inc -- the third largest footwear company in the world -- announced that it has agreed to be acquired by 3G Capital for about USD 9.4 billion and taken private by the investment firm.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter this year.

Upon completion of the transaction, the company's common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and Skechers will become a private company.

US-based Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children in 180 countries, including India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon India's Prime Day returns on July 12-14 with 72-hour mega sale

Kapur Family Trust to sell ₹2,000 crore stake via Travel Food IPO

Bharat Forge acquires AAM India Manufacturing for ₹746.46 crore

SAT quashes Sebi order against ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi

SBI to label RCom loan account as 'fraud', names Anil Ambani in RBI report

Topics :GICFootwearMerger and Acquisition

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story