Amazon India's Prime Day returns on July 12-14 with 72-hour mega sale

Amazon India has announced that its annual Prime Day sale will take place from July 12 to July 14 this year. The 72-hour event, available exclusively to Prime members, will feature discounts across a broad range of categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, home appliances, fashion and household essentials.

The sale, which begins at midnight on July 12, will also include promotions on Amazon-branded devices and entertainment content accessible through the platform.

Customers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, as well as SBI credit cards, will be eligible for additional discounts, including 10 per cent savings on select transactions, according to the company.

The sale will offer up to 40 per cent off on smartphones and accessories, with added incentives such as instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI plans of up to 24 months, and exchange offers valued at up to Rs 60,000. Deals will also be available on flagship models including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, iPhone 15 and OnePlus 13s. The event will feature discounts of up to 65 per cent on home appliances from brands including LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej and Carrier. Shoppers can also access exchange benefits of up to Rs 17,000 and coupon discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on energy-efficient models.

Amazon India will offer discounts ranging from 50 to 80 per cent on more than 500,000 products in its fashion and beauty categories during Prime Day. The sale includes apparel, footwear, cosmetics, jewellery, watches and luggage. Amazon India recently stated that Prime Day 2025 would run for three days for the first time—up from the usual two days. Members will gain an additional 24 hours to shop across major brands and small businesses. The expansion from 48 hours to 72 hours reflects Amazon India’s accelerating push to grow its Prime membership base in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a clear shift in adoption beyond traditional metropolitan strongholds. In a recent interview, Akshay Sahi, director, Prime, deliveries and returns for India and emerging markets, emphasised the widening geographic footprint of Prime, noting that last Prime Day, the firm had over 60 per cent of sign-ups coming from cities outside the top 20.