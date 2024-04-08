50% of public service organisations ready to implement GenAI: EY survey

About 50 per cent of government and public service organisations stated that they were ready to implement their first Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) solution within the next one year, aiming to increase automation, improve policy analysis and promote transparency in the public sector, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by EY, also revealed that GenAI is soon to be deployed by Government and Public Sector organisations (GPS) to enhance the delivery of public services and policymaking.

It was found that 61 per cent of GPS organisations believe that Generative AI (Gen AI) will enhance the citizen experience, while 67 per cent think it will act as a catalyst to drive innovation.

Anurag Dua, Partner and Leader of Public Finance Management at EY India, said, “Governments across the globe are leveraging Gen AI as a major driver for economic growth and job creation. Similarly, the Indian government has identified AI as a key strategic technology and has also launched the National AI Strategy and other initiatives to promote AI adoption.”

The survey insights further indicated that 30 per cent of the organisations believed GenAI would increase productivity, and only 9 per cent felt that the technology would lead to job displacement due to automation.

There is also a strong demand from the industry for the development of a regulatory framework on artificial intelligence, with approximately 76 per cent of GPS organisations suggesting that the government should establish a regulatory framework for the technology.

The major challenges that organisations face in adopting Gen AI include data privacy, skill gaps, and the lack of clear use cases, as indicated by the study.

“Gen AI enables smarter governance and fosters innovation in public service delivery. To maximise the benefits of Gen AI, our talent needs to be skilled in new-age technologies and continue our position as a global leader in tech talent,” Dua added.