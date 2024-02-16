59% Indian enterprises actively using AI in business activities: IBM report

Indian companies are leading the world in terms of adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, said a recent study by IBM.

According to the IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023 report, around 59 per cent of enterprise-scale organisations surveyed in India are actively using AI in their businesses. On the challenges to AI adoption, the report underscored the need for hiring employees with the right skill sets and ethical concerns related to the technology as a primary barrier.

