Home / Companies / News / 59% Indian enterprises actively using AI in business activities: IBM report

59% Indian enterprises actively using AI in business activities: IBM report

27 per cent organisations actively pursuing AI technology

Photo: Bloomberg
Ashutosh Mishra

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 12:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Indian companies are leading the world in terms of adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, said a recent study by IBM.
According to the IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023 report, around 59 per cent of enterprise-scale organisations surveyed in India are actively using AI in their businesses. On the challenges to AI adoption, the report underscored the need for hiring employees with the right skill sets and ethical concerns related to the technology as a primary barrier. 


Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
















 

Also Read

Allahabad HC allows woman with 4 biological children to adopt minor girl

Govt considers revising PLI scheme for telecom to spur 5G adoption

India must develop sovereign AI infra, says IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM, MeitY join hands to boost AI, quantum and semiconductors in India

There is a level of hype when it comes to GenAI: IBM's Sandip Patel

What next for Zee Ent: The answer will only unfold in the coming months

Julius Baer India gets over Rs 300 cr; Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21

India Yamaha Motor recalls 300,000 scooters to rectify brake parts

OYO forays into sports hospitality biz, shortlists 100 hotels in 12 cities

Premium-device sales fuel Amazon's smartphone category growth in 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IBM Indiaartifical intelligence

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story