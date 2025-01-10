A-I staff to carry out aircraft maintenance at domestic stations by Apr

Air India aims to make line maintenance works of aircraft in-house at its 55 domestic stations by April, the airline's CEO Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

Line maintenance works of the planes are carried at 55 domestic stations (airports) and the airline has been working on doing the activities in-house amid expanding fleet.

In a message to the employees, Wilson said the airline is making good progress on taking control of its line maintenance, with 42 of its 55 domestic stations now handled directly by Air India staff.

"This gives much greater control on quality and timeliness and enables us to conduct a wider range of maintenance tasks in-house, including lighter checks during extended transits and overnight stops," Wilson, who is the CEO and MD of the Tata Group-owned airline, said.

He also said that in-housing of the remaining 13 stations is on track to be completed by April.

Loss-making Air India has embarked on an ambitious transformation plan.

Last year, Air India merged Vistara with itself and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) has been integrated with Air India Express.

Wilson said that January 9 would have been Vistara's 10th anniversary.

"I am sure that 10 years ago, no-one foresaw that Vistara would not just attain the heights it reached but that it would also become an integral part of a privatised, revitalised and rising Air India.

"It is remarkable how much has evolved in just 10 years, and I have no doubt that the next 10 years will see even more progress and advancement," he added.