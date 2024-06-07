Home / Companies / News / A sporty hatchback: Tata Motors launches Altroz Racer at Rs 9.49 lakh

This new variant includes a 360-degree camera, a large touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats (a first in this segment), and six airbags as standard

Tata motors
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 8:02 PM IST
Tata Motors, India's leading automaker, unveiled the Altroz Racer, a sporty version of its Altroz hatchback. The Racer is available in three variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 9.49 lakh.

This new variant includes a 360-degree camera, a large touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats (a first in this segment), and six airbags as standard. The 6-speed manual transmission ensures pleasurable driving in both city traffic and on highways.

The Altroz Racer comes in three variants: R1, R2, and R3. These variants offer a choice of three colours: Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White. The introductory prices start at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the R1 variant.

Tata Motors has also bolstered the standard Altroz lineup with the introduction of two new variants, XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX, and an upgrade to the existing XZ+OS variant. These new variants offer a wider range of powertrain options, including petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel, and CNG.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “Strengthening the Altroz lineup, we are excited to launch the Altroz Racer – a car that is engineered to bring excitement to one’s everyday drive. Its high power output combined with segment-leading features and a tech-first approach make the Racer desirable for the new gen customers who are connected, fashion-forward, and want to drive a car that makes them stand out.”

Topics :Tata Motors FinanceIndian companies

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

