Home / Companies / News / AAH severs ties with Turkey's Celebi for Mumbai, Ahmedabad airports

AAH severs ties with Turkey's Celebi for Mumbai, Ahmedabad airports

It also said that Celebi has been directed to immediately hand over to the company all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations

Adani airports
Adani Airport Holding owns and operates the Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports, as well as the Mangalore, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram airports | Photo: India Shipping News
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Airport Holdings on Thursday said it has terminated the ground handling concession agreements with Turkish firm Celebi for the Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports.

It also said that Celebi has been directed to immediately hand over to the company all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The decision to terminate these concession agreements was taken after the Union government revoked the security clearance of the Turkish aviation firm. 

ALSO READ: India revokes Çelebi's security clearance amid tensions with Türkiye

It said Adani Airport Holding owns and operates the Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports, as well as the Mangalore, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

"Following the government of India's decision to revoke Celebi's security clearance, we have terminated the ground handling concession agreements with Celebi at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA).

"Accordingly, Celebi has been directed to immediately hand over to us all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations," a spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings said in a statement.

Also Read

Centre terminates services of SECI Chairman R P Gupta with immediate effect

India in 'sweet spot' amid tariff war, sees trade growth: Karan Adani

Adani Power says hopeful Bangladesh will pay all outstanding dues

Adani's Vizhinjam port to expand capacity with launch of second phase

Adani Ports' profit jumps 48% in Q4FY25; cargo volume grows 8% to 118 mmt

The company said it will continue to provide seamless service to all airlines without disruptions through new ground handling agencies selected by it. 

ALSO READ: Indians drop Turkey, Azerbaijan plans: Travel cancellations up 250%

"All existing employees of Celebi at CSMIA and SVPIA will be transferred to the new ground handling agencies on their existing terms and conditions of employment," the company said.

"Ground handling operations at our airports will remain unaffected. We are fully committed to upholding the highest standards of service and national interest," the spokesperson added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Make in US, not in India, US president Donald Trump tells Apple CEO

Premium

Tata Consultancy Services emerges payout master in India's IT industry

Premium

Muthoot Finance to go slow on MFI biz amid stress in the segment: MD

IndusInd Bank fiasco: ₹674 cr wrongly booked as interest in MFI biz

Premium

LIC's top management set for June reshuffle; govt appoints 2 new MDs

Topics :Adani TurkeyAirports in India

First Published: May 16 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story