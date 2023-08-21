Home / Companies / News / ABB India bags order to automate Reliances' biopharmaceutical facilities

ABB India bags order to automate Reliances' biopharmaceutical facilities

RLS' 160-acre facility at Nashik will house manufacturing plants for plasma proteins, biopharmaceuticals, oncology pharmaceuticals and vaccines

Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
ABB India on Monday announced that it has secured a major automation contract from Reliance Life Sciences (RLS) to automate its new manufacturing plants in Nashik.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order.

ABB India has secured a major automation contract from Reliance Life Sciences (RLS) to automate its new manufacturing plants in Nashik, Maharashtra, a company statement said.

RLS' 160-acre facility at Nashik will house manufacturing plants for plasma proteins, biopharmaceuticals, oncology pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Large-scale biotechnology production presents distinct and complex process and automation challenges.

These processes adhere to strict regulatory guidelines to ensure product quality, and ABB's System 800xA solution reduces manufacturing errors and ensures high-quality yields.

It connects seamlessly with various skid systems and is used extensively for seamless operator interaction, batch control and production information on the factory floor.

"We are proud to partner with Reliance Life Sciences on this critical project. This collaboration will reinforce our position in the pharma and life sciences market, where, as a technology provider, we see tremendous potential for growth and innovation," said G Balaji, SVP, Head of Energy Industries, ABB India.

"Reliance Life Sciences has a tradition of leveraging automation technologies in its manufacturing processes as part of its larger objectives in quality and productivity," Reliance Life Sciences President KV Subramaniam said.

Topics :Reliance GroupABB India

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

