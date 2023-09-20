ABB to roll out electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

Electrification and automation major ABB on Wednesday said it will roll out an electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's new steel mill in Hazira.

"ABB is partnering with SMS group to supply all the medium-voltage (MV) motors and MV drives for a new hot strip mill at Hazira, in Gujarat," an ABB statement said.

ABB is working in partnership with SMS group -- a specialist in plant construction, mechanical and electric & automation engineering for the metals industry -- to provide all the MV motors and MV drives for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's new hot strip mill in India, it explained.

The scope also includes a large number of low-voltage (LV) drives. The project at Hazira, an industrial hub in Gujarat, is part of a major expansion of the site, which is already India's fifth-largest producer of crude steel.

When it becomes operational in 2025, the new mill will increase Hazira's production capacity by around 5.5 million tonne per year, the statement said.

The hot strip mill will roll thick slabs of cast steel into thin strips suitable for industrial customers.

ABB is supplying and installing 13 MV drives and 16 large MV motors. These will form the drive train for the two key elements of the operation, the roughing mill and the finishing mill.

In addition to the MV equipment, ABB is also supplying 14 LV multidrives line-ups and 256 LV inverters to support auxiliary services.

"This project for SMS group and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel is a key reference for ABB in India's fast-growing metals sector," said Chris Poynter, Division President for System Drives, ABB Motion in the statement.