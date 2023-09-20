Home / Technology / Apps / Meta announces new business-focused features for WhatsApp in India: Details

Meta announces new business-focused features for WhatsApp in India: Details

Meta enabled payment options, besides its own, within the WhatsApp chats for consumers to send payments without leaving the chat window

WhatsApp payment-to-merchant feature

Meta announced several business-focused features for its instant messaging platform WhatsApp at its Conversations event in India on September 20. The American technology company introduced Flows for businesses using WhatsApp Business Platform to create and provide rich menus and customisable forms that support different needs. Besides, it enabled payment options within the chats from diverse platforms besides its own. These platforms include UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. Lastly, the company announced that businesses could now apply for verification badge through Meta Verified platform.

“We have continued to innovate with our messaging formats, our group chats and broadcast channels. And it is the same focus that we are bringing to how we support businesses, creating simple to use and easy to scale tools so they can connect with their customers in meaningful ways,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta.

WhatsApp Flows

It is a new feature for businesses to create in-chat experiences for their customers like booking a reservation, ordering delivery or checking in for a flight, directly on WhatsApp. Businesses will be able to choose from a series of flexible, pre-made building blocks so they can easily design these customisable experiences for their customers. WhatsApp Flows will be available for businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Payment-to-Merchant

Expanding its payments service in India, Meta enabled payment-to-merchant option on WhatsApp for Indian businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform. It essentially means WhatsApp users would now be able to send a payment using the payment method of their choice – either WhatsApp or other payment methods including all UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more – all without having to go to a website, open another app or pay in person. Already live in Singapore and Brazil for small businesses, the feature is now live in India.

Meta Verified for Business

It would allow businesses to subscribe for a fee, and get a verified badge, account support, impersonation protection and other features that would help them amplify their brand online and make it more efficient to chat with customers. The verified program would roll out to Facebook and Instagram business in select countries in the coming weeks. WhatsApp to follow.

