Home / Companies / News / Luxury now in mix as Allied Blenders & Distillers eyes a profitable run

Luxury now in mix as Allied Blenders & Distillers eyes a profitable run

Allied Blenders & Distillers aims to add more luxury labels, improve gross margins by 300 bps, and tap UK-India FTA as it focuses on growth in prestige segments

Alok Gupta
On the UK–India FTA, he said maximum retail prices (MRPs) will drop marginally, especially for bottles priced at Rs 2,000 and above, which will benefit from the agreement. | Image: Alok Gupta
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Allied Blenders & Distillers, which owns brands such as Officer’s Choice and Sterling Reserve, is focused on driving profitable growth in the coming quarters and expects gross margins to improve as it expands in the prestige and above (P&A) segments. The company also plans to launch two to three more luxury brands, after adding six in the previous financial year.
 
“As far as our business is concerned, the first fundamental is profitable growth. And profitable growth, for us, means a cross-margin focus across our entire portfolio, including our mass premium flavour range. We’re also expanding in the P&A segment. Our P&A growth was about 44 per cent in the April–June quarter, so that’s where we’ll stay focused — identifying new product opportunities in both the prestige and luxury portfolios. That’s our first big theme,” said Alok Gupta, managing director at Allied Blenders & Distillers, in an interview with Business Standard.
 
He added that in 2023-24, the company had no luxury brands, whereas it now houses six, with plans to add two or three more. Within the prestige segment, Gupta said the company intends to introduce two more flavours.
 
The second major focus, he explained, is improving gross margins. This includes tightening procurement and enhancing supply chain efficiencies, along with leveraging the UK–India free trade agreement (FTA).
 
“We are India’s largest importer of bulk Scotch whisky as an Indian company. The FTA will have a bearing on our costs and, in turn, our margins. Add to that the backward integration projects we’ve undertaken — mostly in the supply chain — and we see margin improvements ahead,” Gupta said. He noted the company is also sharpening its approach to capital planning to improve profitability.
 
Over the next two to three years, Gupta expects gross margins to improve by 300 basis points, which he said will flow directly into earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
 
On the FTA’s impact, he said maximum retail prices (MRPs) will drop slightly, with bottles priced at ~2,000 and above seeing the most benefit. 
“The luxury segment is already growing faster than any other category. We’re seeing strong double-digit growth. With MRPs set to fall, particularly on bottled-in-India brands, the segment will likely expand further — and so will the size of the pie. This consumer is driven by experience and constantly seeks out the new. Our portfolio is only just falling into place here, and we’re approaching this with an opportunity mindset,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Think Gas to invest ₹10,000 cr, aims for top spot in city gas distribution

M&M Q1 PAT rises 24% to ₹4,083 crore on strong auto volume growth

Happiest Minds tightens skill scrutiny as attrition climbs to 18.2%

Knowledge Realty Trust to raise ₹4,800 cr, eyes asset buys post IPO listing

Premium

India bets on AI to build first $10 bn cybersecurity firm by 2030

Topics :Allied Blenders & DistillersalcoholDistilleries

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story