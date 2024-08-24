Abrupt CEO change prompted by growth concerns, says Nestle Chairman

The abrupt replacement of Nestle SA’s chief executive officer was prompted by worries over the food and beverage company’s growth outlook, Chairman Paul Bulcke told Swiss newspaper Le Temps.



“We looked at the market share development and asked ourselves whether the group’s growth engine and operational execution were still working perfectly,” Bulcke said in an interview published on Saturday. “There were difficult times with Covid, geopolitical issues, inflation. We had to act quickly.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp