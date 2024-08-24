Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Amazon India to give up to 12% cut in selling fees ahead of festive season

While the timing of the fee cuts aligns with the festive season, these changes are not temporary measures, the company said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Amazon India on Saturday announced an up to 12 per cent reduction in selling fees across multiple product categories on the marketplace ahead of the festive season.

The reductions in fees, which is effective from September 9, will enable sellers to expand their product portfolio on the platform besides providing a boost to growth, Amazon India said.

"With the changes, sellers on Amazon India will benefit from a drop in selling fees, ranging from 3-12 per cent, across various product categories", the company said.

The new rate card will particularly benefit sellers offering products priced below Rs 500, it said.

"At Amazon, we are invested in supporting businesses of all sizes, from small and medium businesses to emerging entrepreneurs to established brands. The fee reduction is directly in response to feedback from our sellers, especially small businesses," Amit Nanda, Director Selling Partner Services at Amazon India, said.

While the timing of the fee cuts aligns with the festive season, these changes are not temporary measures, the company said.

The reduction in fee will give sellers an opportunity to optimise their operations in time for the Diwali shopping rush as well as beyond the festivities.

"Sellers, particularly those selling affordable products, will experience a significant decrease in fees on Amazon. This will provide them with an opportunity to reinvest in their business for accelerated growth," Nanda added.


Topics :Amazon IndiaAmazonfestive season sale

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

