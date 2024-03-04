Home / Companies / News / 'Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquires SpiceJet shares from open market'

Shares of SpiceJet declined 1.50 per cent to Rs 62.58 apiece on BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
SpiceJet on Monday said Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADIA has acquired shares of the airline from the open market.

However, the carrier did not disclose specific details.

A source close to the airline said Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) started buying shares in late February.

The no-frills carrier is facing multiple headwinds and is in the process of raising funds.

"ADIA has acquired shares of the airline from the open market," a SpiceJet spokesperson said on Monday.

In recent weeks, the carrier has raised a total of Rs 1,060 crore through preferential issuance of securities.

On December 12, the airline had said it would raise fresh capital of Rs 2,250 crore.

As of February 21, 2024, public shareholders, including Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), held 51.51 per cent stake in the carrier, according to stock exchange data.

Topics :SpiceJetAbu DhabiForeign Portfolio Investorscivil aviation sector

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

