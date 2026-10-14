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Accenture bets on AI, targets mid-single-digit growth for next two years

Accenture aims for mid-single-digit revenue growth in constant currency in FY27 and FY28, followed by faster growth from FY29, as AI services help offset revenue pressure

Accenture
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Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 9:06 PM IST
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Accenture is targeting mid-single-digit growth in constant currency over the next two years and expects that to move up to high single digits from its financial year 2029, as it expects demand from artificial intelligence (AI) services to offset the current revenue pressure across the industry.
 
“Our three-year financial ambition is to achieve at least mid-single-digit revenue growth in constant currency, FY27 and FY28. And then a step up in the range of growth from mid-single-digit to high-single-digit starting in FY29 and taking market share throughout the entire period. Our ambition includes continuing to expand operating margin while investing at scale,” Accenture chairperson and chief executive officer (CEO) Julie Sweet said at an investor day event on Thursday.
 
Accenture is considered the bellwether in the IT services industry, and its results serve as a barometer to gauge demand from enterprise clients. The company’s fourth-quarter results beat analyst expectations, raising the mood of the sector — especially Indian IT companies — as they continue to face revenue and margin pressure.
 
Sweet acknowledged that AI efficiencies do have the potential to impact the company’s business “more than ever before,” though she believes that the new demand that will be created will far exceed the demand that's being replaced.
 
That has been the main worry for all, with AI deflation setting in and clients wanting more services at a lower cost as AI automates various business operations. At the same time, AI revenue still remains lumpy and small in size, thus unable to replicate the big cost optimisation deals that spurred growth for decades.
 
Accenture has engaged in 18,000 AI projects in the last four years, Sweet added, while having 110,000 AI and data professionals, up from 40,000 in the same period. It had 141 quarterly bookings with a total contract value of $100 million in 2026, up from 100 in 2022.
 
Accenture, Sweet added, has also benefited largely from its strategic acquisitions over the last few years. “The first is to scale markets where we're already in but have higher growth. The second reason is to deepen industry and functional skills. And then the third reason is to expand into new markets.”
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 9:05 PM IST

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