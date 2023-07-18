Accenture to transform beer company Bira91's technology platform

Bira 91, the Indian beer company that is present in 24 countries, will collaborate with Accenture for deploying a technology programme that will help in business growth and innovation.

Accenture will help Bira 91 design and deploy a digital system which will include data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Powered by cloud, the programme will integrate Bira’s disparate technology platforms. It will increase visibility and accessibility of data across the organisation, helping in decision-making and improve productivity.

The companies did not disclose the deal size for the programme.

“The collaboration with Accenture is yet another step towards catalyzing Bira 91’s digital transformation journey. We believe that going digital will play a critical role in driving efficiency, achieving business growth and fulfilling our mission to bring flavorful beers to consumers worldwide at speed and scale,” said Ankur Jain, chief executive officer and founder of the beer company.

Accenture will help redesign Bira 91’s master data management (MDM) system to provide a single and integrated data model across business processes and applications.

The beer company will have access to search and analytics to unlock the full value of its enterprise data. Furthermore, the new platform will redefine business processes by streamlining operations, enhancing automation, and improving asset utilisation and cash flows.

“In the current environment of market volatility and supply chain disruptions, responding to ever-changing consumer needs fast is critical to business resilience. By using a robust data-driven technology platform, Bira 91 will have the insights needed to inform core business decision-making and be better positioned to achieve its ambitious expansion targets,” said Manish Gupta, managing director and lead for Accenture’s products group in India.