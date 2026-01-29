Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / ACKO Life Insurance to exclusively focus on pure protection products

ACKO Life Insurance to exclusively focus on pure protection products

ACKO Life Insurance shifts to a pure term-only model, aiming to curb mis-selling and tackle India's under-insurance by keeping life cover simple and protection-focused

Acko Insurance
premium
The company said its approach is aimed at prioritising consumer protection over product complexity, positioning itself as a life insurer defined by what it refuses to sell rather than by product diversification | Image: www.acko.com
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
ACKO Life Insurance on Thursday said the company will focus exclusively on “pure protection” products as it seeks to address rising mis-selling and widening under-insurance in India.   The company said its approach is aimed at prioritising consumer protection over product complexity, positioning itself as a life insurer defined by what it refuses to sell rather than by product diversification.   It is a strategic departure from traditional industry norms, the company said.   This move aims to address the 14.3 per cent surge in industry-wide mis-selling grievances reported in the latest Irdai Annual Report.   By operating a strictly “unmixed” model, the company is prioritising consumer security over complex investment bundles, positioning itself as the first life insurer defined by what it refuses to sell for the benefit of the customer.   By focusing solely on pure term life insurance, ACKO aims to become the first choice of call for customers who prioritise their family’s security over financial jargon.   By decoupling insurance from investment, ACKO Life aims to unlock the ‘protection leverage’ required to bridge this deficit. Specialising in pure-play life insurance allows for the high-value, low-cost cover necessary to improve national penetration and provide the absolute financial certainty that “mixed” products often dilute.   Varun Dua, founder of ACKO, said: “Investment-linked insurance products lure you with the promise of ‘getting something back’. And because we are so enamoured by the idea of getting something, we find ourselves paying for nothing. Inflated premiums, inadequate cover, and investment ‘returns’ that a fixed deposit would outperform. Life insurance has one job: to protect your loved ones from uncertainty. At ACKO Life, we made the hard choice of not mixing life insurance. We refuse to dilute protection with 50 other ‘benefits’ because we believe it does not add any value. It only adds confusion.”
 
 
 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Peninsula Land banks on plotted development for next phase of growth

Persistent Systems eyes expansion in Europe, to cut reliance on US market

Premium

Voda Idea charts turnaround with ₹45,000 crore push as 'AGR fog' lifts

Premium

Promoters of Pramerica Life Insurance look to sell their major stake

Maruti Suzuki India's quarterly sales hit record as small cars roar

Topics :AckoAcko General InsuranceInsurance companies

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story