Pramerica Life Insurance reaches out to multiple insurers for stake sale

Neither Prudential International Insurance Holdings nor Prudential Financial has an affiliation with Prudential Plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
Prudential Plc is the joint venture partner of ICICI Bank in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
The insurer, which started operations in India in September 2008, was a joint venture between Prudential and DLF Realty, and has seen several changes in the ownership structure. In 2013, DLF Realty exited the 74:26 joint venture by selling its stake in the insurer to Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL).
In 2016, Prudential increased its stake from 26 per cent to 49 per cent. Piramal Finance acquired DHFL in 2021 for ~34,250 crore, gaining 50 per in the life insurer through DIL.