GST-led rebound drives Maruti Suzuki's highest-ever quarterly revenue

How did Maruti Suzuki perform in the December quarter?

India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), posted a 4.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹3,879 crore in Q3FY26, impacted by a one-time provision of ₹593.9 crore on account of the new labour codes. The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹49,904 crore, up 28.7 per cent, riding on its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 564,669 units.

What drove the surge in volumes and revenues?

Maruti said there was a sharp recovery in the Indian car market, primarily led by the small car segment. The company sold nearly 100,000 more cars in Q3 compared to the year-ago period — 564,669 units in Q3FY26 versus 466,993 units in Q3FY25, an increase of 97,676 units. Of this incremental volume, the small car segment in the 18 per cent GST bracket accounted for 68,328 units. Exports also grew to 103,100 units from 99,220 units a year earlier.

How did the market react to the results? Maruti’s stock fell 2.3 per cent on the BSE after the results were announced during market hours. The performance missed Bloomberg analysts’ estimates for both revenue and profit after tax (PAT) by a small margin. What are the cost pressures the company is facing? Maruti admitted that it is witnessing minor headwinds in commodities such as platinum group metals, aluminium and copper. PGM content as a percentage of net sales is about 2 percent. What trends is Maruti seeing in customer demand? Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer Corporate Affairs, MSIL added that they are witnessing healthy demand across segments. “We are seeing healthy demand across segments. Small cars, which were earlier in a negative growth zone, have moved into positive territory, and their growth swing is larger than that of bigger cars.” Moreover, first-time-buyers are growing in share of overall sales.

“We have seen a 6–7 percentage point increase in first-time buyers, which is a very healthy sign. Anecdotally, we are seeing more helmets in showrooms, indicating two-wheeler owners upgrading to cars.” What are the company’s expansion and capex plans? This was the second consecutive calendar year in which MSIL crossed annual production of two million units. It is also expecting two new plants of 250,000 units per annum capacity to come onstream shortly. Bharti said their capex run-rate is around ₹10,000 crore annually. “If demand exists, we will ensure supply is not found lacking—there is no dearth of funds to put up new plants”

What about rare earth magnet supplies and EV plans? As for the rare earth magnet supplies, Maruti says the impact was minor. “Instead of importing just magnets, we were constrained to import larger aggregates or sub-assemblies, of which magnets are a part. To that extent, higher imports and some air freight costs were incurred. The rare earth impact is minor, at about 20 basis points, and is not a long-term issue,” Bharti said, adding that the government of India has invited global manufacturers to produce magnets locally. “Sooner or later, India will manufacture these domestically, and this will not remain a structural problem.”