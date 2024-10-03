Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani and Google announce collaboration to boost clean energy in India

Adani Group will supply renewable energy generated from a new solar-wind hybrid project located at Khavda, Gujarat, to Google from 2025

RENEWABLE ENERGY
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:08 PM IST
The Adani Group and Google announced a partnership aimed at enhancing their sustainability efforts and contributing to the growth of clean energy in India. In a press release on Thursday, Adani Group said that it would supply renewable energy generated from a new solar-wind hybrid project located at Khavda, Gujarat, home to the world's largest renewable energy facility. The project is expected to commence commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

With its strong track record in executing large-scale renewable projects, including wind, solar, hybrid, and energy storage, Adani is well-equipped to deliver tailored energy solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) clients. This strategic focus aims to assist industries in meeting their energy needs while simultaneously reducing their carbon footprints. Moving forward, Adani plans to concentrate on expanding its presence in the merchant and C&I segments, a crucial step in the decarbonisation of various industries.

The collaboration also aligns with Google’s ambitious goal of achieving 24/7 carbon-free energy for its operations worldwide. The tech giant also aimed to reduce 50 per cent of all its combined Scope 1, 2, and 3 absolute emissions by 2030. This initiative was started by the company in 2019.

By leveraging clean energy sources in India, the partnership aims to ensure that Google’s cloud services and operations are powered by renewable energy, thereby supporting the company's sustainable growth in the region.

Earlier today, a report by Reuters said that a unit of Adani Green Energy Ltd had signed a power consumption agreement to supply green energy to a commercial and industrial customer. Per this agreement, Adani Renewable Energy Three Ltd will provide electricity from a newly established 61.4 megawatt renewable energy facility in Khavda, as stated in an exchange filing. The power consumption agreement (PCA) was formalised on 3 October.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

