BPCL signs initial pact with Mumbai Port to set up green fuel ecosystem

The MoU is a pivotal step towards driving India's transition to cleaner energy solutions

BPCL, Bharat petroleum
This MoU is consistent with BPCL's plans towards a sustainable tomorrow. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:22 PM IST
State-owned BPCL has inked an initial pact with Mumbai Port Authority and Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation (MPSF) for setting up a green fuel ecosystem at the port.

The MoU is a pivotal step towards driving India's transition to cleaner energy solutions. By focusing on green fuel innovations, this initiative aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to the country's climate change goals, a BPCL statement said.

Additionally, the pact outlines an exploration into the conversion of diesel-powered vessels to cleaner fuel alternatives, further enhancing the port's green infrastructure and reducing its carbon footprint, it said.

The agreement was formalised during the launch of the Cruise Bharat Mission by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at Mumbai Port earlier this week, according to BPCL.

As part of the initiative, the two partners will jointly set up EV charging stations at Mumbai Port, promoting green energy adoption for port users and the general public, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said.

"This MoU is consistent with BPCL's plans towards a sustainable tomorrow alongside our own aspiration to achieve net zero emissions in Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2040. Enabling sustainable energy solutions like LNG and EV for the maritime sector is part of our endeavour to demonstrate social responsibility and partnering for our sustainable growth with that of the communities we serve," said G Krishna Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL.

The agreement also includes provisions for waste management, as BPCL and MPSF will work on systems for source segregation, storage, and handling of recyclable and non-recyclable solid waste at Mumbai Port, it said, adding this initiative promotes socially responsible practices, ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable operational environment.

"Our partnership with MbPA is a testament to BPCL's strategic vision of advancing the sustainable fuels business. By leveraging LNG and green energy infrastructure, we aim to reshape the future of maritime operations. This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving innovation in fuel solutions that not only reduce carbon emissions but also create loterm value for the environment and the industry," said Rahul Tandon, Business Head (I&C), BPCL.

This collaboration exemplifies the use of innovative technologies and solutions to drive research and development in the energy sector. BPCL's leadership in this space reinforces its role in shaping India's sustainable future, making Mumbai Port a model of environmental responsibility for ports nationwide, the company said.


Topics :BPCLClean fuelGreen energy

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

